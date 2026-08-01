Music on the Porch concert series
Music on the Porch concert series
Enjoy free, family friendly music behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. No parking the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and walk in with your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Cottage tours available during the concert. The Aug 30 concert features The Last of the Apples, with Annie Hatke Schap and Greta Schap. Light refreshments will be served. Donations welcome. Hosted by the West Lafayette Public Library Foundation. Rain location: WL Public Library.
Caretaker's Cottage
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 30 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Public Library Foundation
765-743-2261
admin@wlplf.org
Artist Group Info
Annie Hatke Schap
shelleyldb@gmail.com
Caretaker's Cottage
1496 N. Salisbury St.West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-607-1207
info@wlplf.org