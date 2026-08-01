Music on the Porch concert series

Enjoy free, family friendly music behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. No parking the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and walk in with your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Cottage tours available during the concert. The Aug 30 concert features The Last of the Apples, with Annie Hatke Schap and Greta Schap. Light refreshments will be served. Donations welcome. Hosted by the West Lafayette Public Library Foundation. Rain location: WL Public Library.