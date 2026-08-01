Music on the Porch concert series

Enjoy free, family friendly live music on the grounds behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. No parking in the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and walk into cemetery with your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Light refreshments served. Donations welcome. Part of a 3 concert series, the Sept 13 concert features Brend Laidler and the Swing 38 Quintet playing gypsy jazz. Hosted by the West Lafayette Public Library Foundation; rain location is the WL Public Library.