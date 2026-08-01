Music on the Porch concert series
Music on the Porch concert series
Enjoy free, family friendly live music on the grounds behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. No parking in the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and walk into cemetery with your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Light refreshments served. Donations welcome. Part of a 3 concert series, the Sept 13 concert features Brend Laidler and the Swing 38 Quintet playing gypsy jazz. Hosted by the West Lafayette Public Library Foundation; rain location is the WL Public Library.
Caretaker's Cottage
Free
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 13 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Public Library Foundation
765-743-2261
admin@wlplf.org
Artist Group Info
Brent Laidler
shelleyldb@gmail.com
Caretaker's Cottage
1496 N. Salisbury St.West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-607-1207
info@wlplf.org