Music on the Porch concert series
Music on the Porch concert series
Enjoy free, family friendly music on the grounds behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. This is the last of a 3 concert series and will feature Michael Kelsey. No parking the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and carry in your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Light refreshmets served. Donations welcome to support Corrage operations. Hosted by the WL Public Library Foundation. Rain location is WL Public Library.
Caretaker's Cottage
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
West Lafayette Public Library Foundation
765-743-2261
admin@wlplf.org
Artist Group Info
Michael Kelsey
shelleyldb@gmail.com
Caretaker's Cottage
1496 N. Salisbury St.West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-607-1207
info@wlplf.org