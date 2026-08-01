Music on the Porch concert series

Enjoy free, family friendly music on the grounds behind the Caretaker's Cottage in Grand View Cemetery, WL. This is the last of a 3 concert series and will feature Michael Kelsey. No parking the cemetery; please park on nearby streets and carry in your lawn chair or blanket for seating. Light refreshmets served. Donations welcome to support Corrage operations. Hosted by the WL Public Library Foundation. Rain location is WL Public Library.