People's After Hours Dance Party
People's After Hours Dance Party
Come dance at the People's Brewing "After Hours" series on Saturday June 13th!
Featuring DJ Karabella and ChefSully spinning House and Techno tracks all night!
Doors open at 8pm and music starts at 9pm.
People's Brewing Company has a variety of N/A and functional beverages available as well as select wine, seltzers, and locally crafter brew! Food is available until 10:00pm from their scratch kitchen
Presented by Mom&Pop Productions
People's Brewing Company
13.44 (All fees included)
08:00 PM - 11:45 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Mom&Pop Productions
Artist Group Info
oh-h-henry@hotmail.com
People's Brewing Company
2006 N 9th StreetLafayette, Indiana 47905
8332961918
jim@peoplesbrew.com