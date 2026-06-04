People's After Hours Dance Party

Come dance at the People's Brewing "After Hours" series on Saturday June 13th!

Featuring DJ Karabella and ChefSully spinning House and Techno tracks all night!

Doors open at 8pm and music starts at 9pm.

People's Brewing Company has a variety of N/A and functional beverages available as well as select wine, seltzers, and locally crafter brew! Food is available until 10:00pm from their scratch kitchen

Presented by Mom&Pop Productions