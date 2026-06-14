Red Barn Summer Theate presents WAIT UNTIL DARK

The second show of the Red Barn Summer Theatre’s 58th season will be the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” by Fredrick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, and sponsored by Zachary Confections of Frankfort. “Wait Until Dark”, based on the classic suspense film starring Audrey Hepburn, opens on Wednesday, June 24th, and will run Wednesdays through Sundays for two weeks. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday matinees, which start at 2:00 p.m.

In 1944, in Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a pair of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out the chilling conclusion of this classic thriller. This new adaptation modernizes the brilliant tension of Knott’s original play and builds on the 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.

