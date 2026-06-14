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Red Barn Summer Theate presents WAIT UNTIL DARK

Red Barn Summer Theate presents WAIT UNTIL DARK

The second show of the Red Barn Summer Theatre’s 58th season will be the thriller “Wait Until Dark,” by Fredrick Knott, adapted by Jeffrey Hatcher, and sponsored by Zachary Confections of Frankfort. “Wait Until Dark”, based on the classic suspense film starring Audrey Hepburn, opens on Wednesday, June 24th, and will run Wednesdays through Sundays for two weeks. All performances begin at 7:30 p.m., except for Sunday matinees, which start at 2:00 p.m.

In 1944, in Greenwich Village, Susan Hendrix, a blind yet capable woman, is imperiled by a pair of men in her own apartment. As the climax builds, Susan discovers that her blindness might be the key to her escape, but she and her tormentors must wait until dark to play out the chilling conclusion of this classic thriller. This new adaptation modernizes the brilliant tension of Knott’s original play and builds on the 1967 film starring Audrey Hepburn.

Red Barn Summer Theatre
$25 ADULT $15 STUDENT
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Red Barn Summer Theatre
765-659-1657
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
http://www.redbarntheatre.net
Red Barn Summer Theatre
2120 E, County Rd 150 S.
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
765-659-1657
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
http://redbarntheatre.net