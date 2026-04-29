RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE SHOW #1 AND ONLINE TICKETING

The Red Barn Summer Theatre is excited to announce the line-up for its 58th season, and thank Bailey Trucking for once again being our season sponsor. The Red Barn Summer Theatre will kick off the 2026 season with a world premiere, THE GERMAN TROPICS, from our fearless leader, Artistic Director Michael Taylor. To celebrate the 10th year under Michael's artistic vision, we've decided to begin the season with a door-slamming, pratfalling, knee-slapping good time. No one knows physical comedy quite like Mike! The company will be exhausted by the final bow from all of the running, jumping, and general goofiness of Taylor's newest work. Trust us, you don't want to miss it! Our thanks to The Farmers Bank for sponsoring THE GERMAN TROPICS.

