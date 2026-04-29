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RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE SHOW #2 WAIT UNTIL DARK

RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE SHOW #2 WAIT UNTIL DARK

Donors and patrons often stop Michael and Luke on the lot and ask when we will move away from comedy and farce and do a show with a little more grit. It's been several seasons since we've done a murder mystery, and we've heard your feedback; for those clamoring for a thriller, enter WAIT UNTIL DARK! We look forward to thrilling our audiences with this daring tale of an unexpected victim who outthinks and outmaneuvers her captors. Zachary Confections is the sponsor for our WAIT UNTIL DARK.

JULY 4TH RED BARN IS DARK
Sunday PERFORMANCES BEGIN AT 2 PM

Red Barn Summer Theatre
$25 ADULT $15 STUDENT
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Jul 05, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Red Barn Summer Theatre
765-659-1657
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
http://www.redbarntheatre.net

Artist Group Info

boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
Red Barn Summer Theatre
2120 E, County Rd 150 S.
Frankfort, Indiana 46041
765-659-1657
boxofficeredbarn@gmail.com
http://redbarntheatre.net