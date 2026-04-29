RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE SHOW #2 WAIT UNTIL DARK

Donors and patrons often stop Michael and Luke on the lot and ask when we will move away from comedy and farce and do a show with a little more grit. It's been several seasons since we've done a murder mystery, and we've heard your feedback; for those clamoring for a thriller, enter WAIT UNTIL DARK! We look forward to thrilling our audiences with this daring tale of an unexpected victim who outthinks and outmaneuvers her captors. Zachary Confections is the sponsor for our WAIT UNTIL DARK.

JULY 4TH RED BARN IS DARK

Sunday PERFORMANCES BEGIN AT 2 PM