RED BARN SUMMER THEATRE'S OPENING KICK-OFF

SAVE THE DATE—SUNDAY, MAY 31ST

The Red Barn invites you to attend an outdoor celebration in honor of the return of Summer and the beginning of our 58th season on Sunday, May 31st, from 4-7 pm.

The entertainment starts right at 4:00 with music by Frankfort’s Troy Chester and T.J. Randolph on Heather’s Flowers Music Stage. At 5:00 pm, we’ll present the sounds of summer when Jess & the Average Joes will visit us from Noblesville and play until 7:00 pm.

Lisa Ann will open The Cellar window from 4 to 7 as well, offering a choice of delicious Indiana wines from Whyte Horse of Monticello or cold, refreshing Sun King beer. Bruno's Pizzeria On Wheels truck will return to offer up its delicious slices and breadsticks.

The Barn will throw open its doors, and Artistic Director Michael Taylor will lead backstage tours of the theatre, including a preview of our newly renovated restrooms. Natalie will open the Box Office for ticket purchases or to assist you in picking out your favorite seat, and members of the Barn’s 2026 Company—both familiar and new--will be on hand to welcome all visitors.

We’ve also invited a few select vendors, including our favorite chocolatier, Frankfort’s own Caramelot . Be sure to enter your name for our free drawing at the conclusion of the evening, where you could win a Red Barn gift basket or a lovely flower arrangement by Heather.

This is an outdoor event that will proceed rain or shine, but if Mother Nature dampens our activities, the music will move inside, and refreshments will still be available. And that’s the one and only time we’ll mention precipitation.

Huge thanks to our long-time friends at The Farmers Bank and The Design Hub for sponsoring this event and making the entertainment free for our patrons.