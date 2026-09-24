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Rethinking Nature and Landscape in Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonia

Rethinking Nature and Landscape in Frank Lloyd Wright’s Usonia

Anna Andrzejewski, professor of architectural history at University of Wisconsin–Madison, presents an exploration of Frank Lloyd Wright’s professed deep reverence for nature and his practice of reshaping—and sometimes dramatically altering—the natural world to meet his architectural vision.

While inspired by transcendentalist thinkers such as Ralph Waldo Emerson, Wright often introduced non-native trees, shrubs, and other plantings, especially evident in the landscapes of his Usonian houses, that seem at odds with contemporary ideas on ecological restoration. In her talk, Andrzejewski suggests Wright’s approach is best understood through the lens of early and mid-twentieth century conservation, an ethos that emphasized the active management and improvement of the environment. Learning to understand Wright within this historical context can not only provide deeper insight into the architect’s work but can better inform restoration and preservation at Wright sites today.

Thomas Duncan Community Hall
$8-$10
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 14 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Samara, The John and Catherine Christian Home
7654095522
info@samara-house.org
https://www.samara-house.org/
Thomas Duncan Community Hall
619 Ferry St
Lafayette, Indiana 47901