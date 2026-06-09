Shawnee Bottoms Preserve Volunteer Workday with NICHES

Join NICHES on Saturday, June 27, from 10am - 1pm for a volunteer workday at our Shawnee Bottoms Preserve in Fountain County!

Register to volunteer at the link (https://host.nxt.blackbaud.com/registration-form/?formId=1ff798c1-7aec-422f-8146-7171eb39edc1&envId=p-TmmCwwzMEU-x0sb4cKSNFg&zone=usa)

We’ll be focusing our efforts on removing invasive common mullein and sweet clover from a restoration area to help provide more space and resources for native plants to thrive.

Please dress for the weather and wear sturdy footwear suitable for working outdoors. We also recommend bringing sunscreen, insect repellent, work gloves, snacks, and a refillable water bottle.