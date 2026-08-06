Tippecanotes Chorus presents Still the One - A Cappella Journey Through Love and Laughter
Tippecanotes Chorus presents Still the One - A Cappella Journey Through Love and Laughter
A hilarious, heartwarming story of romance, laughter, arguments and lasting love - told through barbershop harmony!
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
$15 adults, $5 students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Tippecanotes Chorus
tippecanoteschorus@gmail.com
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
4703 N 50 WWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 746-2006
office@wallaonline.org