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Tippecanotes Chorus presents Still the One - A Cappella Journey Through Love and Laughter

Tippecanotes Chorus presents Still the One - A Cappella Journey Through Love and Laughter

A hilarious, heartwarming story of romance, laughter, arguments and lasting love - told through barbershop harmony!

St. Andrew United Methodist Church
$15 adults, $5 students
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Tippecanotes Chorus
tippecanoteschorus@gmail.com
tippecanotes.org
St. Andrew United Methodist Church
4703 N 50 W
West Lafayette, Indiana 47906
(765) 746-2006
office@wallaonline.org
http://www.wallaonline.org