Turkey Trot
Turkey Trot
Join us Thanksgiving morning for the Turkey Trot 5K Run, a fun, family-friendly tradition that welcomes runners, walkers, dogs, strollers, wagons, and turkey hats of all kinds. The race starts at Connection Point Church in West Lafayette and follows the scenic Cattail Trail Loop through the beautiful Celery Bog Nature Area. Enjoy a crisp fall run or walk while supporting your community. All proceeds benefit the programs of Lafayette Urban Ministry.
Connection Point Church
35
08:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Lafayette Urban Ministry
765-423-2691
turkeytrot@lumserve.org
Connection Point Church
2541 Cumberland AvenueWest Lafayette, Indiana 47906
765-423-2691
turkeytrot@lumserve.org