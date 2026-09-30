Join us Thanksgiving morning for the Turkey Trot 5K Run, a fun, family-friendly tradition that welcomes runners, walkers, dogs, strollers, wagons, and turkey hats of all kinds. The race starts at Connection Point Church in West Lafayette and follows the scenic Cattail Trail Loop through the beautiful Celery Bog Nature Area. Enjoy a crisp fall run or walk while supporting your community. All proceeds benefit the programs of Lafayette Urban Ministry.