Help Preserve a Veteran’s Story

As America celebrates its 250th anniversary, the Good Samaritan Project (GSP) is helping honor the individuals who have served our country by preserving their personal stories for future generations.

The Veterans History Project (VHP) 2026 – 250 Recording Edition is a special community recording event dedicated to capturing the memories, experiences, and stories of veterans.

Our goal is to record the personal stories of 25 veterans during this special event.

Each story represents a piece of American history. By sharing their experiences, veterans can help future generations better understand the people, sacrifices, challenges, and moments that have shaped our nation’s history.

Who Should Participate?

We invite veterans from all branches and eras of service to participate.

Whether you served decades ago or recently completed your military service, your story matters.

What Will Happen?

Registered veterans will participate in a recorded oral history interview where they will have the opportunity to share their experiences, memories, and reflections.

There is no need to prepare a formal speech. This is simply an opportunity to sit down, share your story, and have it recorded for history.

Our 250th Anniversary Goal

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, GSP is working to preserve 25 veteran stories through this special recording edition of the Veterans History Project.

These stories will help create a lasting record of the personal experiences of those who have served our country and provide future generations with an opportunity to hear history directly from the people who lived it.

Registration is FREE

There is no cost to participate, but registration is required so we can coordinate interview times and ensure that every participating veteran receives the time and attention needed to record their story.

Veterans: Register today and help us preserve your story for generations to come.

We need volunteers available from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on November 1. Tasks includes:

• 4–5 interviewers to help veterans share their experiences.

• 3 dedicated recording volunteers to operate the video equipment.

• Additional helpers to welcome veterans, assist with check-in, and keep the recording sessions moving smoothly.

We’re offering two training sessions at the GSP office, 315 Cincinnati Street, Lafayette. Volunteers can choose the session that works best for them:

• Saturday, October 17, from 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

• Monday, October 19, from 4 p.m.–6 p.m.

Your Service Is Part of Our History

America’s story is made up of millions of individual stories. This year, as we celebrate 250 years of American history, help us make sure the stories of our veterans are remembered.

One veteran. One story. One piece of history preserved for future generations.