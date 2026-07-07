What: Wabash River Ride

When: August 22, 2026

Where: Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S River Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906

At the 48th Wabash River Ride, you will experience the

varied landscape of North-Central Indiana on either paved

or gravel roads - your choice!

Our routes will take you in and out of the Wabash River

and Big Pine Creek watersheds, iconic landmarks such as

the Fountain County Church, Rob Roy Covered Bridge and

historic Williamsport Bridge, and rolling hills around the

farmlands and the river valleys that make for a fun and

challenging ride.

Join cyclists of all levels for well-organized and supported

routes from 16 to 101 miles through Tippecanoe, Fountain

and Warren counties.

Paved routes: 16, 33, 47, 67, 101 miles

Gravel routes: 36, 62, 101 miles

Whether you are seeking pavement or gravel roads, the

WRR has something for everyone!

More info at WabashRiverRide.com

