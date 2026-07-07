Wabash River Ride
Wabash River Ride
What: Wabash River Ride
When: August 22, 2026
Where: Fort Ouiatenon, 3129 S River Rd., West Lafayette, IN 47906
At the 48th Wabash River Ride, you will experience the
varied landscape of North-Central Indiana on either paved
or gravel roads - your choice!
Our routes will take you in and out of the Wabash River
and Big Pine Creek watersheds, iconic landmarks such as
the Fountain County Church, Rob Roy Covered Bridge and
historic Williamsport Bridge, and rolling hills around the
farmlands and the river valleys that make for a fun and
challenging ride.
Join cyclists of all levels for well-organized and supported
routes from 16 to 101 miles through Tippecanoe, Fountain
and Warren counties.
Paved routes: 16, 33, 47, 67, 101 miles
Gravel routes: 36, 62, 101 miles
Whether you are seeking pavement or gravel roads, the
WRR has something for everyone!
More info at WabashRiverRide.com