Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Open House

Join us for our last Open House for 2026 at the West Lafayette Observatory, 600 Cumberland, West Lafayette, IN! Rain or shine, we will have a presentation by George Wyncott, "Finding Your Way By The Stars" followed by viewing of celestial objects with our 16 inch telescope in the observatory dome and smaller telescopes outdoors (weather permitting.) Our open houses are free to the general public. You can learn more about WVAS at wvastro.org