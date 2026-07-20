Wabash Valley Astronomical Society Open Meeting, August 1, 2026

Open Meeting 7:00pm-8:30pm, NOTE SPECIAL LOCATION!

Join us for our August open meeting at the Camp Cullom Nature Center, 6815 W Co Rd 200 N, Frankfort, IN This month, we will have a special presentation by our area's long-time favorite meteorologist Chad Evans (topic: The Interactions of the Atmosphere & Space from a Meteorological Standpoint). We will also have our usual open meeting segments with astronomy news, new toys, and general discussion. Incidentally, Camp Cullom will also be the site of the Indiana Family Star Party from August 4-9.

Our open meetings and open houses are free and open to the public. You don't have to be a member to attend, but we encourage you to consider joining if you haven't already to help support our year-round outreach activities bringing the wonders of astronomy to students and the general public. You can learn more at wvastro.org