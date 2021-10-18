90th Anniversary

-
April 4, 1922 ~ WBAA AM is licensed by the U. S. Department of Commerce under Herbert Hoover.Ninety years later, the station is still going strong, along…
Read a new history of WBAA written by Jeanne Norberg, Voices of Purdue: Marking 90 Years of WBAA on Air, in the January/February 2012 issue of the Purdue…
The Purdue Exponent - Tuesday, September 7, 1920Much Equipment Added to StationRadio Course to Be Opened SoonExperiments to Obtain Ideal Aerial for Radio…
WBAA received its license to operate on this date, April 4, 1922, however there was no notice in the news until later in the month.The Purdue Exponent -…
The Purdue Exponent - Saturday, April 22, 1922New License Issued Radio Station Here"9YB" Classed as An Official Broadcasting Point and Designated…
The Purdue Exponent - Saturday, September 23, 1922W.B.A.A. Broadcasts First Regular Program of Year - Modlin Chief Operator.The first regular scheduled…
The Purdue Exponent - Sunday, February 17, 1924Purdue Union Will Broadcast Weekly Musical ProgramsBeginning About May 1, Campus Musical Organizations Will…
October 2, 1928WBAA is broadcasting at 1100 kHz with a power of 500 watts. The Federal Radio commission notified the station that effective November 11,…
The Purdue Exponent - Thursday, November 13, 1924Agricultural Talks to Be BroadcastedMembers of Agriculture and Extension Departments Will…
July 31, 1930 This is the earliest station license in existence at WBAA. None of the earlier licenses survived.