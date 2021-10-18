-
Despite a successful test of Tippecanoe County’s voting equipment Thursday, the county Election Board is dealing with another issue concerning misprinted…
Six months before the November general election, the Tippecanoe County Election Board is shopping for a new contractor to provide computer software needed…
The Tippecanoe County Election Board is slated to meet Friday to certify the results of last week’s primary election. County Clerk Christa Coffey says the…
The Indiana Election Commission will hold a hearing Friday in which all challenges for state and national seat ballot appearances are on the agenda. A…
The dispute over Congressman Todd Young's petition signatures could lead to a change in Indiana's ballot access laws.Since at least 1986, candidates for…