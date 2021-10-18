Bob Behning

-
Indiana lawmakers are working on a bill to increase the number of Hoosier students who file the federal application for college financial aid, and a…
Controversial legislation that would create Indiana's first educational savings account program and expand the eligibility of state-funded private school…
A group of school choice bills are prompting lengthy and emotional debates about school funding at the Indiana Statehouse, with dozens of individuals and…
School coalitions could become a new feature of the state's education system, as lawmakers consider another pilot program to better prepare students for…
The ISTEP panel that is developing a legislative recommendation for how to replace the state’s testing system heard from a slew of national testing…
After a number of high profile teacher sexual misconduct cases and a low ranking on a national “teacher conduct” scorecard -- state lawmakers formed a…
The panel creating the framework for a new state assessment is now considering a different timeline for the new test.The 2015 General Assembly created the…
One legislative leader says he expects a bill to decouple ISTEP+ scores from teacher evaluations to pass during the first few weeks of the legislative…
A bill combining several of Governor Pence‘s education initiatives has passed the House overwhelmingly and is headed for the Senate.The Freedom to Teach…
A State Senator is trying at least once more to get cursive handwriting to be part of the state‘s school curriculum.Several times, Oldenburg Republican…