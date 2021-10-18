Chandler Poole

-
The city of West Lafayette has hired a new development director to oversee the business investment the city will rely on to pay back the cost of its State…
The city of West Lafayette is putting the finishing touches on the State Street Master Plan.A consultant has been working on the document for several…
West Lafayette is moving forward with plans to revitalize the look of State Street.The stretch of road from the Wabash River through the Purdue campus…
A developer is eyeing a vacant lot in West Lafayette for a new hotel.The company is MHG Hotels, LLC and it wants to rezone property along Tapawingo Drive,…
The future of the New Chauncey Neighborhood Plan remains in limbo. It failed to get a majority vote for or against it from the Tippecanoe County Area Plan…
Progress is being made on a West Lafayette planned development on Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena. A proposal for the 720 Building received…
West Lafayette is nearing completion of its Historic Neighborhoods Ordinance.A 12 member group has worked on the document for about a year.Director of…
The Wabash Commons retail development in West Lafayette is getting another tenant.Farmers & Merchants Bank is opening a new branch at the Sagamore Parkway…