Indiana lawmakers are fine-tuning a state law that forces school districts to offer vacated buildings to charter school organizations, despite an ongoing…
Indiana House Republicans want to spend at least $65 million less on traditional K-12 schools in their state budget plan than Gov. Eric Holcomb…
An investigation by the Indiana State Board of Accounts into alleged fraud by two shuttered virtual charter schools found weaknesses in state code that…
In his yearly commencement address, Purdue President Mitch Daniels urged graduates to help stop the tribalism that’s plaguing the country. He also…
Indiana U.S. Senator Joe Donnelly says he will oppose Betsy DeVos -- President Trump’s pick for education secretary.In a video posted Wednesday, Donnelly…
A group of Indiana University researchers has released a report comparing the mechanics of school voucher programs in a handful of states, including…
Two Indiana laws intended to prevent failing charter schools from escaping closure or accountability through finding another sponsor could face their…
A charter school company contacted by the state to turnaround three former Indianapolis schools told the State Board of Education today that a reduction…
Public hearings are expected to start next month on the future of four long-troubled schools under state intervention.All are in the fifth year of…
Two national reports out this week give high praise to Indiana and Indianapolis for its policies governing charter schools.Indiana ranks as one of the two…