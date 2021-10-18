downtown revitalization

-
A rebirth of the late Uptown Jazz and Blues Festival will make its debut this weekend in downtown Lafayette. Friends of Downtown’s development of the Star…
-
The Frankfort Police Department has released its numbers for the first half of this year, and arrests are down. Is that number reflective of a drop in…
-
On January 11, the last dry cleaner in Clinton County -- Frankfort Cleaners -- closed its doors. “Everyone’s sad to see it go, but we do have a lot of…
-
To complete a new vision for Frankfort’s downtown, the city and county will have to find $10-20 million .But first, say some consultants who recently…
-
State officials have approved the first projects for funding from the Regional Cities Initiative and could approve dozens more in the coming weeks.The…
-
Much has already been written about Lafayette revamping its downtown Main Street this year – a project aimed at beautification and at luring more business…
-
North Central Indiana is hoping new state funds and collaborations will help attract workers and diversify local economies. That's especially challenging…
-
Indiana towns have a new priority when it comes to driving population growth and improving their economies: their downtowns. The Regional Cities…
-
Amid the dust and slow moving construction equipment, downtown Lafayette visitors will see bright orange and blue signs emblazoned with the message “Open…
-
The city of Frankfort has taken its transition to police body cameras slowly. But when it comes to police sharing information on social media, the city…