LGBT advocates say they’re waiting on pins and needles for a U.S. Supreme Court ruling later this month on marriage equality.But they say regardless of…
As he rode to the airport to catch a flight back home to Indiana today, Greg Hasty’s voice spewed excitement.“It was a huge crowd, a beautiful day. There…
Opponents of the proposed Religious Freedom Restoration Act say it’s not about religious freedom, but about legalizing discrimination.Proponents of RFRA…
The U.S. Supreme Court Friday agreed it will rule on the validity of same sex marriage in all 50 states. The Court’s move creates the possibility that gay…
Democrats are mounting a full-court press to unseat one of the most conservative members of the Indiana Senate.Carmel Republican Mike Delph won his last…
The Indiana Attorney General’s office is warning same sex couples who got married in a narrow window in June that their marriages may not be valid.On June…
Some questions for the mayor this week:Lafayette and West Lafayette recently signed a proclamation decrying domestic violence. But what I want to know is…
Following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision Monday not to hear appeals from Indiana and four other states, the clock again started ticking on same-sex…
The federal judge who declared Indiana‘s gay marriage ban unconstitutional has reinstated part of a separate marriage lawsuit against the state.In an…
Same-sex couples in Indiana still aren’t able to get married as a federal appeals court continued to freeze the effects of its ruling striking down the…