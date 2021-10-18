-
The 2015 budget for Tippecanoe County is roughly four-percent higher than in 2014.The $41.3-million spending plan was unanimously approved by Council…
Tippecanoe County officials have begun the process of finalizing the 2015 spending plan.Budget hearings began this morning, with a roughly $1.5-million…
How much cash reserves are enough? That’s the question Tippecanoe County officials are trying to determine. Members of the county council and commission…
Tippecanoe County officials are considering the possibility of employee raises in the next budget.Auditor Jennifer Weston provided the commissioners with…
Tippecanoe County could end 2012 with a general fund cash balance of as much as $3.5-million.That’s the assessment of auditor Jennifer Weston as the…
Tippecanoe County officials are in the process of putting together the 2013 budget.Auditor Jennifer Weston says requests from department heads total more…
Tippecanoe County Commissioners are considering whether or not there is enough money in the budget to give county employees raises in 2013.They must have…
Tippecanoe County is starting off 2012 with a little more cash-on-hand than expected.Auditor Jennifer Weston says the county currently has about…
A short-term loan might be needed to help a West Lafayette tax increment finance (TIF) district meet its obligations.The Sagamore TIF has roughly $15,000…