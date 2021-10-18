-
Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank has been ramping up its distribution across west central Indiana, as rising unemployment driven by the COVID-19…
Lafayette-based Food Finders received more than 40 tons of food Tuesday. The donation is set to go to counties with thousands of food-insecure…
As the holidays begin, social service agencies that cater to the underprivileged are taxed.At Lafayette’s Food Finders Food Bank, they’ve got plenty of…
Lafayette area letter carriers will be delivering more than the mail this weekend.They will be collecting food that will eventually be distributed to…
After partnering for years with other groups, Food Finders Food Bank is organizing its own fundraiser. However, Executive Director Katy Bunder says the…
Food Finders Food Bank in Lafayette reports it’s running out of supplies.Volunteer Coordinator Amy Gaulke says the organization is in desperate need of…
A local non-profit is teaming up with similar organizations across the state to help combat hunger.Food Finder Food Banks is one of eleven Indiana food…
The head of Food Finders Food Bank says the need for assistance in the Lafayette area has never been greater.Executive Director Katy Bunder says agencies…