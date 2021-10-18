-
Stellantis, formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), will be investing more than $200 million to retool three plants in Kokomo as a part of the…
Indiana’s unemployment rate remained unchanged between June and July, standing at 4.1 percent, but some areas are seeing job recovery faster than…
After being praised as essential during the pandemic, many service employees across the country are pushing for improved working conditions and higher…
School employees in Kokomo are fighting to organize a union after the school corporation voted not to recognize it earlier this year. Workers involved say…
Vice President Mike Pence was back home again in Indiana Thursday to visit a General Motors plant in Kokomo.The auto manufacturer, in partnership with…
John Clare talks to Dave Broman, Executive Director of the Howard County Historical Society, about the group founded in 1916. Currently the Seiberling…
State leaders have pinned Indiana’s economic fortunes to regional economic development initiatives. Many programs have been created in the last few years…
A week after two tornadoes tore through Kokomo, more than a dozen people are still housed in the city’s emergency shelter and officials don’t yet have an…
UPDATE: The National Weather Service confirmed a fifth tornado, an EF-0 in Marion County.Residents and teams from the Indianapolis National Weather…
Central Indiana may have been the best place in the country to find gas savings last week. Gas prices rocketed to almost $3.00 a gallon in the beginning…