When Ronson Rowley was a teen, he said he used to sneak into a nightclub called the Ten Bar. “It was the only black gay club here in Indianapolis,” he...
Both the Tippecanoe County Commissioners and the Lafayette City Council voted Tuesday to add protections for the transgender community to existing human…
The Kokomo City Council has passed an ordinance expanding civil rights protections to the LGBT community.Monday’s vote was 5-4 – the same as a preliminary…
UPDATE: March 8The Kokomo City Council has preliminarily voted to expand civil rights protections to LGBT individuals.The council's 5-4 vote came after a…
The city of Frankfort has taken its transition to police body cameras slowly. But when it comes to police sharing information on social media, the city…
Advocates on either side of the religious liberty/LGBT rights debate at the Statehouse say they’re not surprised a bill aiming to rewrite last year’s…
Tuesday’s State of the State will be Governor Mike Pence’s fourth address to a joint session of the General Assembly. Like previous years, Pence is…
Legislators convene next Tuesday for the ceremonial opening of what shapes up as a third straight legislative session dogged by issues surrounding gay…
Indiana Senate Democrats have unveiled what they call a simple and powerful approach to enshrine lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender non-discrimination…
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz joined the conversation about how to make schools safer and more inclusive for all students when she attended a panel…