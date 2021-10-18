pay raises

-
Purdue President Mitch Daniels disagrees with the notion that he’s sometimes snarky in the regular column he writes for the Washington Post. He’d prefer…
-
Sometimes news changes fast. When we taped our conversation with Purdue University President Mitch Daniels this month, the school had just announced it’ll…
-
It came as little surprise when, earlier this month, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the school would extend its tuition freeze another year. The…
-
Attributing it to the tax changes made by congressional Republicans late last year, Walmart handed out bonuses to employees across the country…
-
One of the big themes this year at Purdue University is tracking. The school plans to better track how efficient its business process are. However,…
-
The city of Crawfordsville completed its final budget workshop Monday night, and despite a 10-percent health insurance premium increase, the mayor says it…
-
Frankfort Mayor Chris McBarnes is on track to get an $8,000 raise next year.That constitutes a 15-percent increase – compared to the 3-percent pay raise…
-
The Lafayette City Council Tuesday night passed the first reading of an ordinance that would give the mayor and other elected officials a 5.5-percent…
-
What happens when a mayor takes on one of the nation’s largest employers over a few hundred yards of road?That’s the situation Todd Barton finds himself…
-
Think of Purdue University for a second like a giant pot of money. Yes, yes, some people already do. But bear with us.Hypothetically, if the nation sees…