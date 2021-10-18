-
Hundreds of people descended on Lafayette's courthouse square Monday night to remember the 49 victims killed in the mass shooting at an Orlando nightclub…
The newly-seated president of Pride Lafayette is making statewide change to civil rights statutes a top priority for the local advocacy organization.Rick…
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality Friday morning. Same-sex couples already had the right to marry in Indiana, but now those…
5:20 p.m. UPDATE:Here's some of the coverage of the day's happenings from our other Indiana Public Broadcasting affiliates and their partners.WFYI…
Opponents of a proposed constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage in the state are rallying Saturday in Lafayette and other cities throughout…
Maybe Baby Indiana is set for Saturday, Nov. 16 from 1:30 - 5:30 p.m. at the YWCA Greater Lafayette.The event is designed to give members of the LGBT…
Organizers of OUTfest describe the event as a summer celebration of diversity for al. It's Saturday, Aug. 3 from 4:00 p.m. to midnight at Riehle Plaza and…
Supporters of same sex marriage in the Lafayette area are not taking the Supreme Court’s decisions for granted. At a rally Wednesday night in West…
OUTfest is on Saturday, Aug. 18 from 4:00 p.m. to midnight on Main St in downtown Lafayette.The event is family-friendly street festival celebrating…