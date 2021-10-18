-
It’ll be several more weeks before Lafayette residents get their new recycling containers.Mayor Tony Roswarski, speaking Thursday on WBAA’s “Ask The…
-
It’s often said every U.S. Senator looks in the mirror and says “that looks like a President of the United States.” So is the same true for mayors,…
-
Now that Lafayette plans to buy new trash bins for residents, city officials are trying to figure out how to squeeze as much profit from the venture as…
-
Lafayette residents will soon be getting new smaller containers for their garbage and using the current larger toters for their recycling. The message is…
-
The end-of-year holidays aren't just a time filled with more cheer, but also are a time filled with more trash- although some simple tips can help keep…
-
Lafayette leaders are increasing efforts to recycle more.Last year, the city saved more than $180,000 by recycling and not hauling trash to the landfill.…
-
The City of West Lafayette is looking to change its trash ordinance. The main component is a proposed increase for residents in the cost of trash,…
-
West Lafayette is stepping up its recycling efforts.The city is paying for 48-gallon recycling bins which will be distributed in September or…