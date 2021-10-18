© 2021 WBAA
712 Third St. | West Lafayette, IN 47907
(765) 494-5920
squirrelheader.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Hungry Hoosier - Scott Hutcheson

  • Arts & Culture
    Glorified Steak
    Family traditions are passed on from generation to generation. But sometimes they jump to another family through marriage.Scott Hutcheson says he married…
  • Arts & Culture
    ...as July 4th is to...
    For some Americans, the 4th of July is the pinnacle of summer. A day off from work, great weather (hopefully), and time with family and friends.To Scott…
  • Arts & Culture
    Ice Cream... for Breakfast?
    Hand-me-downs can cause delight or dread, depending on what the item is.Scott Hutcheson has had a range of emotions accepting some of his parent's…
  • Arts & Culture
    Strawberries for the Soul
    Think about summer and food. What comes to mind?Maybe it's watermelon, or burgers and brats on the grill.For Scott Hutcheson, it's the…
  • Arts & Culture
    Those Lazy Days of (Unofficial) Summer
    Memorial Day kicks off the summer season for most of us, although that doesn't mean the same thing to all people.Scott Hutcheson thinks no matter your…
  • Arts & Culture
    Picnic Fare
    Barbecue Chicken Salad1/3 cup barbecue sauce1/3 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce2 pounds cooked chicken1 small red onion1 small…
  • Arts & Culture
    Parrot Head Wannabe
    In the opening line of the song Margaritaville, Jimmy Buffett sings of "nibblin' on sponge cake."While Scott Hutcheson has the Margaritaville attitude, he…
  • Arts & Culture
    Game Time Spanakopita
    March Madness is about more than just basketball wins and losses, or if you picked the winning bracket.Scott Hutcheson argues it's about the stories that…
  • Arts & Culture
    Bacon with Sriracha and Brown Sugar
    “Life expectancy would grow by leaps and bounds if green vegetables smelled as good as bacon.” That quote comes from Olympic Gold Medalist Doug Larson…
  • Arts & Culture
    Chili Oil
    Running out of ideas for a good Valentine's Day gift? Think a teddy bear or other stuffed animal is too childish? Don't have the money for a jewelry…
Load More