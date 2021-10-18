-
Technology continues to be a big draw in getting people into the Tippecanoe County Public Library.Data from last year shows roughly 10,000 more people…
The board of the Tippecanoe County Public Library is moving forward with plans for repairs at the downtown Lafayette branch.Members last week approved a…
Ten-thousand square feet of an old auto-body shop in downtown Lafayette will be transformed into a Coworking site. The space is in the Stein Building at…
A series of conversations is taking place this month focused on enhancing diversity throughout Tippecanoe County.The goal is to develop a more inclusive…
The Building Common Ground effort in the Lafayette area is taking another step forward.The initiative is a partnership between the Tippecanoe County…
A new technology center is open at the Tippecanoe County Public Library in downtown Lafayette.It’s called The Portal, and includes language learning…
WBAA's Mike Loizzo talks with Alison Moss, head reference librarian at the Tippecanoe County Public Library, and Nick Schenkel, director of the West…
The Tippecanoe County Public Library, and other libraries in the area, celebrate National Library Week April 8-14.Artistrator E.B. Lewis is speaking at…
The Tippecanoe County Public Library is leading an effort to get the community to talk about diversity.The library received a grant to conduct…
Downloading music, movies, and books is now easier with Tippecanoe County Public Library’s newly created mobile apps.Cardholders can access important…