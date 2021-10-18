-
Soon-to-be Indianapolis Chief of Police Troy Riggs is perfectly aware that his new job is not going to be an easy one, and is prepared to meet…
Two local law enforcement agencies are joining police departments across the nation in equipping officers with an antidote to heroin overdoses.But not…
The City of Indianapolis has taken precautions when it comes to police accountability and avoiding situations like the current one in Baltimore. That‘s…
Body cameras for police officers are a reality in Indianapolis now. Department of Public Safety Director Troy Riggs says they‘ve looked into the…
In the wake of thefts by Russian hackers of more than a billion pieces of online user data, the City of Indianapolis is planning a day-long cybersecurity…