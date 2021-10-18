-
It came as little surprise when, earlier this month, Purdue President Mitch Daniels announced the school would extend its tuition freeze another year. The…
Shortly after we taped this month’s conversation with Purdue President Mitch Daniels, the school’s trustees announced he would stay on as president until…
A tuition freeze started by Purdue University president Mitch Daniels when he entered his current office could now extend until he steps down.Purdue…
Though Purdue officials have bowed in recent years to faculty criticism that many international students aren’t qualified or prepared to come to school in…
When Purdue University hosted its annual “Road School” conversations on infrastructure earlier this month, it enlisted President Mitch Daniels to proctor…
Purdue University plans to extend its tuition freeze into the 2018-2019 school year.President Mitch Daniels made the announcement of a sixth year of…
Think of Purdue University for a second like a giant pot of money. Yes, yes, some people already do. But bear with us.Hypothetically, if the nation sees…
The issue of free speech on a college campus has already been tested at Purdue in 2016.From anti-abortion protestors using fiery rhetoric in an effort to…
During his visit to Purdue Wednesday as part of his annual “Back to School” bus tour, U.S. Education Secretary Arne Duncan wove together the university’s…
Data released by the U.S. Department of Education shows Hoosier students have one of highest default rates on their loans of students anywhere in the…