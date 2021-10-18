-
Indiana ranks among the worst states in the country for voter turnout. And improving that is the goal of a new, nonpartisan organization: HOPE – Hoosiers…
More Hoosiers voted in the 2020 general election than in any election in state history, crossing the 3 million-voter mark for the first time.Secretary of…
More than 1.7 million Hoosiers have cast their ballots early this election – that’s nearly double the number who voted early in 2016.But that doesn’t…
Actor Sean Astin spent Election Day stumping the state for Hillary Clinton and talking to Hoosiers about the importance of their vote. In recent years,…
Indiana has historically ranked very low among the 50 states in voter turnout during primary elections, but that might not be the case this year.Indiana…
Indiana saw the highest voter turnout for municipal elections in recent memory during this month’s race, even though only 20.5 percent of all eligible…
A couple weeks ago, when Indiana American Water Company announced its water needed treatment for possible contamination, it wasn’t just the water that…
Voter turnout for last month’s primary elections is up significantly over the last few election cycles that only had municipal, not state races. But that…
Some questions for Mayor Roswarski this week:There are numbers out now showing that Indiana’s voter participation rate may have been the worst of any…
Following lackluster turnout in Indiana's primary elections in May, many politicos worried this mid-term general election would similarly rate a "meh"…