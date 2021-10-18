-
Officials are touting a new solid waste district in Tippecanoe County as a success.The district board reports more than 35,000-pounds have been collected…
Tippecanoe County has officially established its own solid waste district.Commissioners gave final approval today for the creation of the Tippecanoe…
Tippecanoe County will operate its own hazardous waste district starting the end of this month.Commissioners signed off on disbanding the Wildcat Creek…
Tippecanoe County’s relationship with the Wildcat Creek Solid Waste District is officially over.County commissioners gave final approval to…
The Tippecanoe County Council is taking steps to ensure hazardous waste disposal is not interrupted during a possible transition.Commissioners could…
Tippecanoe County officials are moving forward with plans to use a new company to handle hazardous waste removal.Commissioners gave a preliminary vote…
A 20 year relationship between Tippecanoe County and Wildcat Creek Solid Waste District appears to be nearing an end.Tippecanoe County Commissioners gave…