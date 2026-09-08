**Mocktail Monday for Mental Health** returns Monday, September 28, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Gathering Acres.

Presented by River Bend Hospital and hosted by Mental Health America – Wabash Valley Region, the event brings local restaurants, businesses, and community leaders together for a fun evening of creative mocktails, food, music, and friendly competition—all in support of better mental health in our community.

This year’s James Bond-inspired theme, **License to Live**, invites guests to enjoy the competition, vote for their favorite team, and help raise funds for local mental health programs and resources.

Tickets and event information are available at MocktailMonday.org

