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Mocktail Monday for Mental Health

Mocktail Monday for Mental Health

**Mocktail Monday for Mental Health** returns Monday, September 28, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Gathering Acres.

Presented by River Bend Hospital and hosted by Mental Health America – Wabash Valley Region, the event brings local restaurants, businesses, and community leaders together for a fun evening of creative mocktails, food, music, and friendly competition—all in support of better mental health in our community.

This year’s James Bond-inspired theme, **License to Live**, invites guests to enjoy the competition, vote for their favorite team, and help raise funds for local mental health programs and resources.

Tickets and event information are available at MocktailMonday.org

Gathering Acres
$50
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mental Health America - Wabash Valley Region
765-742-1800
mha@mhawv.org
mhawv.org

Artist Group Info

christinepetkov1@gmail.com
Gathering Acres
5074 East 550 South
Lafayette, Indiana 47909
https://www.gatheringacres.com/