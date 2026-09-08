Mocktail Monday for Mental Health
Mocktail Monday for Mental Health
**Mocktail Monday for Mental Health** returns Monday, September 28, from 5:30–7:30 p.m. at Gathering Acres.
Presented by River Bend Hospital and hosted by Mental Health America – Wabash Valley Region, the event brings local restaurants, businesses, and community leaders together for a fun evening of creative mocktails, food, music, and friendly competition—all in support of better mental health in our community.
This year’s James Bond-inspired theme, **License to Live**, invites guests to enjoy the competition, vote for their favorite team, and help raise funds for local mental health programs and resources.
Tickets and event information are available at MocktailMonday.org
Gathering Acres
$50
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 28 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Mental Health America - Wabash Valley Region
765-742-1800
mha@mhawv.org
Artist Group Info
christinepetkov1@gmail.com