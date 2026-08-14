Mocktail Monday "License to Live"

YOU’RE INVITED to celebrate National Suicide Prevention Month and National Recovery Month by attending Mental Health America’s premiere “sober social” event!

Mocktail Monday 2026 is Mental Health America-Wabash Valley Region’s signature fundraising event, bringing the community together for an evening of creativity, connection, and alcohol-free fun. This year’s spy-inspired “License to Live” theme adds a little intrigue-dress in your best secret-agent style, come in costume, or simply come as you are on a Monday night. Guest will sample unique mocktails crafted by local teams, enjoy entertainment and friendly competition, and vote for their favorites-all while supporting mental health programs and services throughout our region. Want to get even more involved? Become a Team Advocate and raise funds for your favorite team, helping them compete for the People’s Choice Award while making an even greater impact for mental health in our community. Join us Monday, September 28, from 5:30-7:30 PM at Gathering Acres for a fun night with a meaningful mission.

