2014 elections

-
A group led by Common Cause Indiana announced this week it'll push state lawmakers to adopt a non-partisan redistricting process and end the…
-
U.S. Senator Dan Coats (R-IN) says the Republican Party’s capture of the Senate will make all the difference for his party -- if lawmakers handle their…
-
State Republican Party Chair Tim Berry called Tuesday’s election “Ladies Night” as all three female GOP statewide candidates earned emphatic victories. A…
-
In Tippecanoe County, it was an upset win in the County Assessor’s race.Democrat Eric Grossman won 53-percent of the vote compared to 47-percent for…
-
Following lackluster turnout in Indiana's primary elections in May, many politicos worried this mid-term general election would similarly rate a "meh"…
-
It appears there’s at least one Indiana county where early voter turnout wasn’t alarmingly low. In Bartholomew County, Clerk Tami Hines says the number of…
-
Recent history suggests a small minority of people will pay attention to politics on this, Election Day 2014.But one person who will be is NPR's National…
-
After historically poor voter turnout in May’s primary election, the general election might not be much different for Indiana. The state faces a November…
-
Crawfordsville, like many cities in West Central Indiana, has a bit of an identity crisis. Do leaders follow the Lt. Governor’s motto of “rural is cool”…
-
Congresswoman Susan Brooks (R-5th) is finishing her freshman term in Congress and is favored to win a second in next week’s election. She says she went to…