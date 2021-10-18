-
Purdue University Galleries opens two new exhibits of large scale cut paper works and artworks from the Galleries collection: “Sonja Peterson: Transverse…
-
Global Matrix IV is a contemporary review of fine art printmaking in all media from around the world. This year’s exhibit presents a total of 96 images by…
-
“Wintry Mix” is a week-long series of free lunchtime events and concerts by local performers at the Fountain Gallery. From Monday, December 12th to…
-
Over the past several years, many new sculptures and murals have been installed in Lafayette and West Lafayette.The public art is the result of efforts by…
-
WBAA’s Jan Simon talks with Craig Martin, Director of Purdue Galleries, about the new Fountain Gallery in downtown Lafayette and two new Spring Exhibits.
-
A public art project is giving area residents and visitors the chance to talk about their “bucket lists.”The “Before I Die” interactive mural is being…
-
The West Lafayette Public Arts Team has chosen an artist to transform the former Gumball Alley.Chairperson Craig Martin says both sides of what is now…