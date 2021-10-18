-
Though tensions flared last month between the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission and the board in charge of the city’s $120 million plan to overhaul…
-
As the city of Lafayette finalizes its Bicycle and Pedestrian Master Plan, officials in West Lafayette and Tippecanoe County are looking into developing…
-
Drivers can expect even more delays when traveling around West Lafayette.The intersection of Happy Hollow Road and River Road shuts down to all traffic…
-
West Lafayette drivers who use Happy Hollow Road on a regular basis might want to find an alternate route starting next week.Public Works Director Dave…
-
West Lafayette officials say road repair projects that have slowed traffic near the Purdue campus should be complete by fall of 2015.Public Works Director…
-
Design work for the reconstruction of Happy Hollow Road is entering the final stages and West Lafayette officials want public input before completing the…
-
Sidewalk and street updates are set to accompany a large building project in West Lafayette.Developers of the 720 Northwestern Avenue project say they…
-
West Lafayette officials are hoping to turn a portion of Northwestern Avenue into a more welcoming entrance to the city from U-S 52.Public Works director…
-
The second phase of rebuilding a section of Cumberland Avenue in West Lafayette is nearing completion. The final step is putting a roundabout at the…
-
West Lafayette officials say they are happy with the roundabout at Northwestern Avenue and Yeager Road.City leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony for the…