Indiana lawmakers are calling the budget they passed this legislative session "historic," largely because of the education funding included in it, but the…
When she leaves office at the end of next year, Indiana education superintendent Jennifer McCormick will become the last person to be elected Indiana’s…
A pre-K advocacy group made up of Indiana businesses and philanthropic organizations asked a group of legislators on Wednesday to give more funding to…
As enrollment drops in the state’s rural schools, educators are left with a big challenge – find money to teach the kids who remain.Indiana Public…
The Indiana General Assembly allocated nearly $2 billion for the state’s colleges in this year's budget – including money for new building projects. The…
Lawmakers spent a good deal of time this year reworking the way schools are funded – not just public schools, but charter schools too. These alternative…
The Indiana General Assembly is back in session.Lawmakers kicked off a 16-week session today that is likely to be dominated by education and budget…
Parents in Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh Counties will soon be eligible to receive state funding to send their kids to preschool.Indiana's…
A new state mandate could mean financial challenges for the Tippecanoe School Corporation.The Indiana Department of Education now requires two yearly head…
Members of Indiana's Black Legislative Caucus say they are ready to back measures that reduce gun violence.The group released its legislative agenda…