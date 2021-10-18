-
West Lafayette Mayor John Dennis is in a unique position to comment on an increasingly chippy Tippecanoe County sheriff’s race. He’s served on a police…
-
Sidewalk and street updates are set to accompany a large building project in West Lafayette.Developers of the 720 Northwestern Avenue project say they…
-
Construction of two buildings this summer will change the look of Northwestern Avenue in West Lafayette – just north and south of Stadium Avenue.One of…
-
Progress is being made on a West Lafayette planned development on Northwestern Avenue across from Mackey Arena. A proposal for the 720 Building received…
-
The developer of a mixed-use project on Northwestern Avenue has submitted new plans for that location.Marc Muinzer previously proposed developments known…
-
Updated preliminary plans for a new retail-apartment complex in West Lafayette could go before the Area Plan Commission as soon as next month.The project,…