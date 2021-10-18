-
Fully removing coal ash near coal plants creates more jobs and boosts local economies better than leaving the ash in place. That’s according to a new…
When a coal plant shuts down, the loss of jobs and tax revenue can be devastating for the towns that host them. The state is grappling with how to help…
UPDATE: On Wednesday, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission ordered state-regulated utilities to offer payment plans of at least six months for their…
The northern Indiana utility NIPSCO will pay one of the highest fines in state history for natural gas pipeline safety violations. The state said the…
Former Governor Mitch Daniels’ "Energizing Indiana" energy-efficiency programs may be ending, but NIPSCO has its own plan ready to take over in its…
The Office of the Utility Consumer Counselor is taking input from customers of Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) on a proposed natural gas…
Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO) is taking strides to become more environmentally-friendly.NIPSCO unveiled a project worth more than $75…