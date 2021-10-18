-
Depending on the season, Indiana farms employ between 2,000 and 20,000 migrant farm workers. When workers migrate, often their families do, too.Children…
-
A pre-K advocacy group made up of Indiana businesses and philanthropic organizations asked a group of legislators on Wednesday to give more funding to…
-
A coalition of business, government, education and philanthropic leaders say they are determined to push state lawmakers to expand state-funded preschool…
-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz wants to see preschool available to all Indiana kids — and says it should be at the front of lawmakers’ minds as they…
-
The philanthropic arm of drug maker Eli Lilly is increasing its public backing of the United Way. The Lilly Foundation announced a new partnership with…
-
The hunger for preschool across Indiana continues to grow, fueled by initiatives like the state’s On My Way Pre-K pilot program and Indianapolis Mayor…
-
The final county selected for the state’s pre-k pilot program will launch its efforts in just a few weeks.Programs in four of the five areas started in…
-
Proposed legislation this General Assembly sought to make kindergarten mandatory for Hoosier children by lowering the compulsory school age from seven to…
-
The mayor of Indianapolis hopes putting his signature on a pre-K funding ordinance will both lower crime in the Circle City and send a message to the…
-
As Indiana’s “On My Way Pre-K” pilot program launches this month, lawmakers are discussing the potential to expand the initiative.Legislation waiting for…