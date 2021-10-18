-
No counties in Indiana provide adequate access to high-quality preschool and child care opportunities, according to a new analysis from nonprofit Early…
-
State Superintendent Glenda Ritz wants to see preschool available to all Indiana kids — and says it should be at the front of lawmakers’ minds as they…
-
The philanthropic arm of drug maker Eli Lilly is increasing its public backing of the United Way. The Lilly Foundation announced a new partnership with…
-
The first huge milestones of a kid’s life -- crawling, walking, talking, are often cultivated by their parents. But often, once a child enters school full…
-
If you are a parent, you know the battle with childcare: cost, quality and availability, to name a few. The state tries to make navigating that process…
-
Indiana ranked 43rd on early education in Education Week’s national “Quality Counts” report.The state got a ‘D’, worse than the nation’s ‘D+’…
-
There might be more pressure on state lawmakers now that a preschool program has passed through the Indianapolis city-county council.State lawmakers have…
-
Some Indiana corporate leaders are urging legislators to double down next year on a preschool pilot program. In January, the state will begin financial…
-
Parents in Allen, Jackson, Lake, Marion and Vanderburgh Counties will soon be eligible to receive state funding to send their kids to preschool.Indiana's…
-
In what state lawmakers call a first step in helping bolster early childhood education, the House Monday passed legislation creating a preschool pilot…