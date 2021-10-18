-
Nearly a third of the Tippecanoe School Corporation’s teachers have now asked for personal days next Tuesday, causing Superintendent Scott Hanback to…
Community members are showing their support for the Tippecanoe School Corporation after tornadoes and storms damaged two of its facilities.“The outpouring…
An emergency declaration will allow the Tippecanoe School Corporation move forward quickly with clean up and damage assessment at Southwestern Middle and…
The founding principal of Burnett Creek Elementary School is receiving national recognition for his work.Mark Pearl is among 61 principals from the United…
Indiana’s attorney general is getting the word out about millions of dollars owed to Hoosiers.Greg Zoeller says statewide there is more than $350-million…
Several Mintonye Elementary school students are being treated for injuries after the bus they were on crashed on Interstate 65. It happened around 2 p.m.…
Permanent classroom space is being added to a local elementary school. Tippecanoe School Corporation board members approved a bid to replace some portable…
Burnett Creek Elementary is expected to have 30% more students next fall. The growth comes from a boundary change affecting the school and Klondike…
The superintendent of the Tippecanoe School Corporation says a bill being considered by the Indiana General Assembly would help make schools safer.Scott…
A boundary shift for two Tippecanoe School Corporation elementary districts may not accomplish everything administrators want. The board voted last fall…