-
West Lafayette officials Wednesday officially announced they plan to close off two additional streets in conjunction with the State Street overhaul.City…
-
It’s taken nearly half a decade, but the owner of West Lafayette’s Wabash Landing apartments and retail center is back on track with plans to redevelop…
-
Members of the team overseeing reconstruction of West Lafayette’s State Street say they’ve found several million dollars in savings that will allow them…
-
To live in West Lafayette these days is to follow the continuing saga of the State Street redesign.The $120 million project looms over the future of the…
-
Though tensions flared last month between the West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission and the board in charge of the city’s $120 million plan to overhaul…
-
More than once in a presentation explaining how a consortium led by Rieth-Riley was chosen to retrofit State Street, Purdue University counsel Steve…
-
As the winning bid for West Lafayette’s State Street overhaul is set to be announced, the city’s Redevelopment Commission is expressing its displeasure…
-
The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission has a spending plan for 2014 that totals nearly $4 million. The money comes from tax increment financing (TIF)…
-
The Levee area of West Lafayette should see improvements to the flow of traffic for cars, bikes, and pedestrians.Redevelopment Commission members approved…
-
The West Lafayette Redevelopment Commission is clearing the way for two major projects.Members have approved starting the process to purchase land in…