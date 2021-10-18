-
Purdue’s basketball team has been in a bubble since Monday, as part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 during March Madness. At a press…
Joe Barry Carroll is a Purdue alumnus and former NBA All Star who reinvented himself as a wealth advisor, philanthropist, author, and painter. He appears…
It’s the middle of the workday, and Chumley’s bar in downtown Lafayette is packed with people watching the NCAA tourney. They’re wearing work clothes—not…
The Indiana Pacers announced Wednesday the franchise has bought Fort Wayne’s basketball team. The Fort Wayne Mad Ants will now function as a development…
Purdue went six minutes in the second half against Xavier without scoring a point. That stretch allowed the Musketeers to turn a two point deficit into a…
Purdue needed a Terone Johnson buzzer beating three pointer to take a slim one point lead over UNC Wilmington heading into halftime. During the final 20…
The Purdue men’s basketball team is off to its worst start since the 2004-2005 season.The Boilers dropped to one-and-three after losing to Oregon State…
Rome is the first stop on the Purdue men’s basketball team’s tour of Italy.The Boilermakers are taking on an All-Star team from Italy, Thursday, in the…
WBAA's Sam Klemet speaks with Jeff Washburn of the Lafayette Journal & Courier about the Purdue men's basketball season and previews the upcoming Big Ten…
Sam Klemet and student reporter Rob McMahon break down the Purdue men's basketball team's up and down week, their NCAA tournament hopes, and lineup…