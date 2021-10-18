-
Indiana’s Commission on Improving the Status of Children wants to refocus its efforts on improving child welfare by developing a new strategic plan. The…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court went back to its roots Wednesday, holding an oral argument in the state’s original Supreme Court courtroom in Corydon.The…
-
During her annual State of the Judiciary Address Wednesday, Indiana Chief Justice Loretta Rush said in the year of the state’s Bicentennial, the court…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court is deciding whether sex offenders from other states should be automatically required to put their names on Indiana's offender…
-
A group of nearly 20 lawyers and judges will convene this summer to establish parameters for a new type of court in Indiana. The state already has…
-
The Indiana Supreme Court technology team, led by Justice Steven David and Court of Appeals judge Paul Mathias, has already begun negotiations to purchase…
-
New Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush will be sworn in today, two weeks after her selection as the state's first female chief justice.The…
-
Indiana Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush will become Indiana’s new Chief Justice, the first woman to lead the state’s highest court. Indiana Public…
-
Loretta Rush has been formally sworn in as the 108th justice of the Indiana Supreme Court.A public robing ceremony was held at the statehouse this…
-
The public ceremony for new Supreme Court Justice Loretta Rush is set for next week. The robing and oath administration event is Friday, December 28 at 10…